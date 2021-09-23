Critical Survey: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) vs. RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

85.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 RocketLab 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. RocketLab has a consensus price target of 22.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.31%. Given RocketLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.73 $79.60 million $0.19 118.53 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats RocketLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.