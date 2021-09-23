Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Crocs posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

CROX traded up $4.40 on Friday, hitting $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $161.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $5,080,373. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

