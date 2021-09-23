CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.93. 55,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,742 shares of company stock worth $89,498,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

