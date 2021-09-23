Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Cut by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,333,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,604,433 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 5.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 3.09% of Crown Castle International worth $2,601,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 135.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 147.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.62. 35,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.05 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.