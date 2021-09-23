Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

CCK stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.