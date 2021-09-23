Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Trading Down 0.7%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.68. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

