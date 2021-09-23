CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 2,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,453. The company has a market cap of $286.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 682.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

