CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $31.18 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

