Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of CULP opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $160.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Culp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

