Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $21.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.82.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,045,783 shares of company stock valued at $110,283,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,823,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

