Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 887,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

