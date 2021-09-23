Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 2,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

