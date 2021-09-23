cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $13,543.27

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $135.43 million and approximately $97,234.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $13,543.27 or 0.30253026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00128824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045081 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

