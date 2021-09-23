CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.50

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 2599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.04.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

