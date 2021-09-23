D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.47 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

