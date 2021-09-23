DAO Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $89.63 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $89.63 million and $11.47 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00071653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00167096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,151.88 or 1.00172143 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.20 or 0.07058716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00792695 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

