DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1.50 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00364930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,719.64 or 0.99890643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00058085 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

