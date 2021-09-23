David Pietrantoni Sells 12,500 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

BRKS opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 45.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 61.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 58,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

