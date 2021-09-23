David T. Allen Sells 5,000 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) insider David T. Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $55,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $431,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCX stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.23. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

