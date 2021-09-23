Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

