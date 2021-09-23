Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,559 shares during the quarter. Davis Select International ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 185,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select International ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Davis Select International ETF has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

