DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $3.99 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $687.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,564,374 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

