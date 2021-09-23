Desjardins Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDIFF opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.