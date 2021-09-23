Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 404,023 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $149,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

