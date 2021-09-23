Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $131,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 14,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,542.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,525.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,358.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.03 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.