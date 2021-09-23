Deutsche Bank AG Has $136.90 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,337 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.84% of Apartment Income REIT worth $136,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

