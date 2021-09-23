Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.23 ($186.15).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

DB1 traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €143.75 ($169.12). 301,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €145.01 and its 200 day moving average is €142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

