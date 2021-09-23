Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.98.

DLAKY stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

