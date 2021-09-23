Dev Protocol Price Hits $4.07 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00009115 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $80,329.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00662296 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.