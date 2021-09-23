Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.37

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.37 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86). Devro shares last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 72,770 shares traded.

DVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

