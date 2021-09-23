Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $123.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.62 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.