Discovery Value Fund Sells 131,077 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,077 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 20.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.42% of Shopify worth $768,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,479.50. 29,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,512.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,332.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.