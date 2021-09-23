DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

DMGGF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. DMG Blockchain Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $4.51.

Get DMG Blockchain Solutions alerts:

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.