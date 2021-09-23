Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,347. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

