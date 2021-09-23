Donut Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,861.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $4,861.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00072095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00114009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00167639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,044.92 or 0.99790556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.34 or 0.07074150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.93 or 0.00797352 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

