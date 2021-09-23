DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.37. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 4,030 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

