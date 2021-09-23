DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.67

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

DRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after buying an additional 239,399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 222,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.