Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.98 and traded as high as C$17.03. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 457,272 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

