Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7803 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

