Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7803 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.