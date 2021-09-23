Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.70

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.70 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 57181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.01.

DRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.69%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.