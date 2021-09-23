Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $35.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 144,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,603. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

