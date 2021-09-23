DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Down 12.2% This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $33.79 million and approximately $984,556.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00127959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045042 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,466,719,606 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

