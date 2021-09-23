DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DTF opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

