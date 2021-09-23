Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells $428,001.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $428,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DCT stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

