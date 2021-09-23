Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $145,606.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00071506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00115079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00167175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,874.75 or 1.00084324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.45 or 0.07081676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.52 or 0.00792747 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

