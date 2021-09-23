Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $167.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.59 million to $168.94 million. Ducommun reported sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $657.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,045. The stock has a market cap of $598.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.