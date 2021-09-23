Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.46.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 92,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

