Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $421.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

