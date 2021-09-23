Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $343.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.75. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $931,841,875. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

