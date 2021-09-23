Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 175,130 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after acquiring an additional 688,506 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

